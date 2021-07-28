Covid-19 outbreak: New single-day infections in Greece reach 2,874 on Wed.; 15 related fatalities, 144 intubated patients

New single-day confirmed infections of the Covid-19 virus reached 2,874 on Wednesday in Greece, with 10 of the latter detected at entry points into the country.

Total infections in Greece now exceed 485,000 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

At the same time, related fatalities on Wednesday nearly doubled from the previous day, with 15 deaths reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the pandemic death toll in the country to 12,926. In terms of the victims, 95.1 suffered from an underlying health condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the pandemic victims in Greece remained 78.

Finally, the number intubated patients suffering from acute Covid-19 symptoms remained at 144.