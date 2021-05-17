Greek FM Dendias in Israeli on Tues.; meeting with other regional FMs scheduled

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Israel and the Palestinian territories in the West Bank on Tuesday, with his itinerary to include separate meetings with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, as well as Palestinian Prime Minister Riyad al-Maliki.

While in Israel, Dendias will participate in an extraordinary teleconference of EU foreign ministers convened by UN High Representative Josep Borrell to review developments in the specific region.

Additionally, Dendias will enter Jordan on the same day for talks with his counterpart, Ayman Safadi, who is also the Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister.

The Greek foreign minister travels to Cairo on Thursday for a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.