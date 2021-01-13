Heightened seismic activity around western half of Gulf of Corinth over past day

Wednesday, 13 January 2021 12:41
UPD:12:44
Heightened seismic activity on Wednesday around the west half of the Gulf of Corinth, in southwest Greece, rattled residents in the region and generated heightened attention by seismologists.

Successive tremors ranging from 4.8 to 4 on the Richter scale began at 22.09 (20.09 GMT) on Tuesday evening and continued into late Wednesday morning. A 4.2R quake was registered at 11.40 (09.40 GMT) on Wednesday, with an epicenter 16 kilometers north-northwest of the coastal city of Egio, and with a depth of 13 kilometers.

