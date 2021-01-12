Govt expected to ease lockdown restrictions for retailers on Jan. 18, assuming pandemic figures continue to ease

The Greek government aims to allow the opening of retail stores - but with certain pandemic-related restrictions in place - as of Monday, Jan. 18, given that epidemiological data appear as improving but with the local economy suffering from a now nearly two-and-a-half nationwide lockdown.

The prospect is dependent, however, on the epidemiological concentration of the Covid-19 virus, and related figures, continuing on a downward direction.  

In the first phase, clothing and apparel retailers will operate with the "click in shop" method, whereas other retailers will still use the click away method. In all cases, customers will have to arrange an appointment to visit the store

