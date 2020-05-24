Another serious stabbing injury reported at Moria camp, days after homicide

A 21-year-old Afghan man remained in critical condition over the weekend after being stabbed on Saturday evening by a 18-year-old compatriot at the infamous Moria "hotspot" on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.

The latest violent incident at the camp comes days after a 23-year-old Afghan woman was killed by another Afghan woman, the same age, during a clash with knives.

The suspect in the second homicide subsequently fled to the nearby hills, and remains the object of a police operation to capture her.

Since the beginning of the year, five asylum seekers have been stabbed to death, with another 10 hospitalized for stabbing injuries, with two alleged suspects wanted.