Greece's labor ministry unveils initiative to repatriate young, high-skilled professionals with employment subsidization scheme

Greece's labor social affairs ministry on Monday unveiled an initiative aimed at repatriating some of thousands - according to some estimates, tens of thousands - of younger, highly skilled professionals that emigrated from the country over the past decade during a punishing economic, political and social crisis.

The most prominent feature of the plan is subsidization, via EU programs, of monthly salaries of the repatriated professionals.

Other highlights of the initiative, called "Rebrain Greece: The Technological Transformation of the Labor Market", include a target of an initial recruitment of 500 expatriate Greeks with recognized international scientific and professional experience and post-grad academic credentials - and aged between 28 and 40.

Eligible employers are companies active in the Greek market.

One "draw" is a minimum 3.000-euro per month salary (gross), a satisfactory remuneration package by Greek standards, with 70 percent subsidized by the state. Employers are not prevented from paying a higher wage, under the plan.

The minimum employment duration is also 12 months.