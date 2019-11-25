Rail upgrade, new line envisioned for Thessaloniki Port Authority

By F. Zois

fzois@naftemporiki.gr

The state-run rail network infrastructure manager, OSE, will reportedly approve work to upgrade the current rail line connecting the Thessaloniki Port Authority, with a new line expected to be constructed, but in a matter of years and not months.

The development comes on the heels of ongoing work to expand pier 6 at the northern Greece port, which will allow bigger vessels to dock, along with a standing initiative to improve road connections.

The port of Thessaloniki was privatized

In the meantime, the existing rail connection to the port will be upgraded, with works assigned to and overseen by OSE's infrastructure subsidiary, Ergose. The budget for the upgrade of the current line is 3.3 million euros, with a completion date in 2020.

Conversely, a new rail line has been budgeted at around 20 million euros, with a hoped for tender in two years.

South Europe Gateway Thessaloniki Ltd. assumed control of northern Greece's biggest port in 2018 after a consortium comprised of its partners submitted the winning bid in an international tender.

The investment vehicle was set up by Deutsche Invest Equity Partners GmbH (47%), Terminal Link SAS (33%) and Belterra Investments Ltd. (20%).