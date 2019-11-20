Greek public order ministry gives written 15-day notice to squatters to evacuate

Greece's citizens' protection ministry, the euphemism for the public order ministry, on Wednesday announced a 15-day deadline for the evacuation of illegally occupied buildings around the country, or what's known as "squats".

The ministry even issued a written statement, calling on all those who've occupied buildings, public or private, to evacuate them. The statement added that foreign asylum seekers or third country nationals found in the buildings will be transported to shelters on the mainland and brought into contacts with relevant asylum bureau staff.

In case of private property, squatters are instructed to contact the owners in order to agree on lease terms.

The "get tough" policy by the ministry and the relevant minister, Michalis Chrysohoidis, has generated political reactions, mainly on the left of the center-right government, and especially by main opposition SYRIZA party.

In a related development, two dozen SYRIZA MPs on Wednesday tabled a Parliament question towards Chrysohoidis, demanding to know if police authorities are illegally tracking private citizens with GPS devices. The SYRIZA deputies pointed press reports claiming that at least three people discovered GPS devices on their vehicles or prevented unknown people from placing such devices.