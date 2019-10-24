Farmer discovers headless ancient statue while tilling his field in central Greece

A significant archaeological find turned up near the village of Dolichi, near the central Greek city of Elassona this week, with a farmer discovering a major part of a headless statue while tilling his field with a tractor.

The partial statue, one meter in length, depicts a female form.

Several other ancient artifacts and archeological remains have previously been located in the same district, which corresponds with Doliche, an ancient city-state related to a battle where Roman consul Titus Quinctius Flamininus defeated Philip V of Macedon during the Second Macedonian War.