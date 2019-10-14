RWE CEO's high-level contacts in Athens spark speculation over PPC interest

A very high-profile meeting on Monday in Athens between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the CEO of Germany energy multinational RWE, Rolf Martin Schmitz, generated media speculation in the Greek capital over possible interest by the latter in state-run Public Power Corp., the dominant but troubled electricity utility in the country.

A handful of media reports pointed to PPC coming up in the talks.

The meeting at the Maximos Mansion government office was preceded by contacts with executives of another German multinational, telecoms giant Deutsche Telekom, which manages and holds a majority stake in Cosmote, the biggest telephony provider in Greece.

DT CEO Tim Höttges was accompanied by DT head for Europe Srini Gopalan and OTE group (Cosmote) CEO Mihalis Tsamaz during the talks with Mitsotakis, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and other top government officials.