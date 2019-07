A major deal in Greece’s electronic and white goods sector was announced on Tuesday, with the Olympia group – which owns the Public stores in Greece and Cyprus – to control a 75-percent stake in a new retailer that will include Media Markt Hellas.

The latter is the Greece subsidiary of German multinational Saturn-Holding GmbH (MSH).

The MediaMarktSaturn group will retain 25 percent in the new retailer.