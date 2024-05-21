SKY express: Strategic partnership with British Airways and Etihad Airways

SKY express joins forces with two of the largest airlines and further increases its international visitors to the country throughout the year.

Passengers flying with British Airways from the United Kingdom and Etihad Airways from Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Australia to Athens International Airport will be able to continue their journey to one of the 33 Greek destinations with SKY express single ticket.

SKY express partnership with British Airways

Thanks to SKY express partnership with British Airways, passengers from the United Kingdom can visit any Greek destination they choose from among the 33 conducted by the company.

British Airways is the UK’s largest airline and one of the world’s largest airlines, with the most transatlantic flights in Europe.

In 2023 alone, it carried 43 million passengers who traveled to more than 200 destinations around the world.

New strategic SKY express link with Etihad Airways

SKY express new strategic connection with Etihad Airways covers the travel needs of passengers from the countries of Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Australia and strengthens the Greek airline’s network around the world.

Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, is one of the fastest growing airlines in the world and last year carried 14 million passengers, recording an increase of 40%.

With SKY express’s renewed and modern fleet of 27 aircraft, the youngest fleet in Greece – average age 1.6 years for ATR 72-600 type aircraft and 3.1 years for Airbus neo – and one of the most environmentally friendly in Europe, passengers will have a special experience this summer.