Lidl announces additional investment in Greece of 120 mln€ during current fiscal year

Lidl Hellas announced additional investments in Greece of up to 120 million euros in the current fiscal year, ending in February 2020.

According to Lidl Hellas President Iakovos Andreanidis during a special event held at the Stavros Niarchos Center.

"Since 1999, when we began activity in Greece, we've left our positive imprint on the economy and society... over the last few years, during a particularly difficult juncture for the Greek economy, we invested significant capital. We're investing in people and infrastructure; with total investment of more than 1.3 billion euros; we've created and modernized our network and boosted our cooperation with Greek suppliers, creating new job spots, and strengthening our relationship with consumers," he said.