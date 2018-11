In one of the more interesting bits of statistics released this month by the country's independent public revenues authority is the fact that 900 million euros, out of 1.4 billion euros in new arrears recorded for September 2018, correspond to just four taxpayers.

Moreover, the 900-million-euro figure does not correspond to tax arrears, the authority added.

The remaining 513 million euros in new arrears, just for September, corresponds from unpaid taxes due by that specific month.