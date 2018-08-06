More than half a million taxpayers in Greece face specter of asset seizures

By G. Palaitsakis

gpal@naftemporiki.gr

Some 557,000 taxpayers in Greece face obligatory seizures of income - wages, pensions, lease proceeds etc - as well as deposits for arrears to the state, primary the tax bureau and pension funds.

In fact, for taxpayers with arrears exceeding 500 euros the possibility of measures against fixed assets - i.e. real estate - is available to authorities.

According to data supplied by the Independent Authority for Public Revenues, out of 3.727 million taxpayers with arrears to the state, 1.694 million can face obligatory court-ordered measures, such as seizures of assets.