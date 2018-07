The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) on Tuesday announced that it was recommending that acting National Bank CEO Pavlos Mylonas be appointed to the position.

NBG's board of directors is due to pick a nominee that it will recommend to shareholders during a general assembly meeting on July 27.

Another candidate for the position, Nikos Karamouzis, earlier announced he was withdrawing his name from possible consideration for NBG's helm.