German FinMin Scholz to receive Mitsotakis in Berlin on Wed.

Wednesday, 27 June 2018 12:12
UPD:12:18
Greek main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in Berlin on Wednesday for a scheduled meeting with German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and other top German political leaders.

The center-right New Democracy (ND) party president is also scheduled to meet with CDU/CSU parliamentary faction vice-president Ralph Brinkhaus and the party's deputy leader in the Bundestag, Katja Leikert.

 In the afternoon on Wednesday, he will be received by German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer

Mitsotakis will also hold a separate meeting with Free Democratic Party (FDP) chairman Christian Lindner.

On Thursday Mitsotakis will travel to Brussels for a European People's Party (EPP) summit meeting.

