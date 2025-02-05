Vodafone Greece: ICT projects and mobile telephony boosted revenues

Vodafone Greece’s performance in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) projects and the majority of mobile contract customers contributed to the increase in its revenues in the third quarter of its financial year and in the nine-month period.

Based on the results announced by Vodafone Group in October-December, the subsidiary’s revenues in Greece amounted to 234 million euros compared to 218 million in the corresponding previous quarter, recording an increase of 7.3%. In the nine-month period, the increase was 5.4% (699 million compared to 663 million euros).

“In Greece, revenues from services increased due to the continued growth in the public sector (digitization projects) and the higher customer base with mobile telephony contracts.”

In mobile telephony, Vodafone Greece’s customers stood at 4.326 million at the end of the third quarter, compared to 4.290 million a year ago.

48.1% of them had a contract, compared to 45% at the end of December 2023. Around 38 thousand were new additions to contracts, while prepaid mobile appears to have decreased by 37 thousand connections.

However, the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) in mobile did not change significantly and amounted to 10.1 euros at the end of December compared to 10.0 euros a year ago.

In fixed telephony, Vodafone continues to lose market share. More specifically, disconnections from its network were more than new connections (by 2 thousand), with its total customers in this service standing at 922 thousand compared to 937 thousand (a decrease of 1.6%) in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Data usage in mobile telephony rose 37% (154,733 TB in the quarter under review compared to 112,873 TB in the corresponding quarter last year).

In the October-December quarter, Vodafone Group showed an increase in total revenues of 5% and 5.6% from services, adjusted EBITDAaL (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) increased by 2.2%, while its operating profits decreased by 18.4% to 1 billion euros.