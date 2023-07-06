Siemens & Prodea Investments: Strategic partnership for smart and sustainable buildings in Greece

Siemens and Prodea Investments are working together to implement Building X, an intelligent building technology system from Siemens. The aim is to digitally upgrade and reduce the carbon footprint of existing and under-development buildings of Prodea Investments, as well as to offer value-added services to its tenants.

Building X as part of Siemens Xcelerator, Siemens’ digital open business platform, enables customers to accelerate their digital transformation easier, faster and at a larger scale.

Prodea Investments is the first real estate company in Greece to invest in Building X, Siemens’ digital building platform, which applies artificial intelligence technologies. With the signing of the strategic partnership, a pilot program begins that includes, among other things, the connection of the offices of Prodea Investments and the “Ilida” building, where the headquarters of Siemens Greece are housed.