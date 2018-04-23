PPC union calls strike in protest to proposed sell-off of four units

The powerful union (GENOP-DEI) representing workers at Greece's one-time electricity monopoly, the Public Power Corp. (PPC), commenced roll-over 448 strikes on Sunday evening in protest over the sale of three-lignite fired power stations - and a license for a fourth - to private interests via an international tender in the coming period.

The strikes have mostly affected hydro-electric plants in western Macedonia province, northern Greece, with the country's now independent grid operator promising to make up a shortfall in generated PPC power by purchasing electricity from private producers and imports from neighboring countries.