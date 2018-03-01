Piraeus Bank CEO: Interest by foreign investors in sale of NPL portfolios

Piraeus Bank group CEO Christos Megalou on Thursday expressed satisfaction with the recent commencement of electronic-only auctions of real estate in the country, as the domestic banking sector continues to struggle with soaring non-performing loans (NPLs) burdening results.

He spoke at the annual Delphi economic forum, where he appeared mostly optimistic, saying Greek banks are now in the best position they've been for several years.

Turning to NPLs, he confirmed that there was an interest by foreign investors in the sale of NPL portfolios.