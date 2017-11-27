Regling echoes other European leaders in optimistic view of ongoing Greek bailout review prospects

ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling "stayed on message" over the weekend vis-a-vis the "last stretch" of ongoing third Greek bailout, saying that if the current Greek government continues with agreed to reforms then the third review will conclude as planned.

As such, he was quoted by the German daily Handelsblatt as saying that a pending tranche of bailout loan money will be approved in early 2018 if the process continues in this manner. The third review of the ongoing (third) bailout is scheduled for conclusion by the end of the year, or, by early 2018 at the latest.

"It's a fact that the two previous reviews (of the third memorandum) featured significant delays, but we are encouraged by the preliminary work that Greek authorities have done for the third review," Regling said.

