A visit to Athens on Wednesday by the new foreign minister of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), Nikola Dimitrov, will include a meeting with main opposition New Democracy (ND) party MP Giorgos Koumoutsakos, who heads that party's foreign policy sector.

The meeting is set in the afternoon in a central Athens hotel.

Koumoutsakos, a former MEP, also previously served as the Greek foreign ministry's spokesman.