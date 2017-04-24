Tsipras congratulates Macron

Monday, 24 April 2017 15:39
UPD:15:40
REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS

According to the Greek premier's office, he congratulated Macron over his first-place finish and conveyed his best wishes for the second round in the early May.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke by phone on Monday with the first round winner of the French presidential election on Sunday, centrist Emmanuel Macron.

Tsipras also apparently looked to the future in relations with the Euro zone's second biggest economy, expressing a view that with a Macron victory close Greek-French ties will continue. 

