Tax entity begins widespread cross-checking bank transactions with income tax statements

The Independent Authority for Public Revenues, a memorandum-mandated entity that was inaugurated at the beginning of the year, released findings this week from the application of electronic cross-checking of bank deposit transactions and individual taxpayers' income tax statements.

The new application, by Greek standards, will be presented on Thursday by the finance ministry's leadership.

The primary goal of the cross-checking system is to lead tax auditors to suspicious movements of money via the banking system by depositors who cannot justify the sums.