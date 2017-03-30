Tax entity begins widespread cross-checking bank transactions with income tax statements

Thursday, 30 March 2017 11:48
UPD:11:50
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΛΩΛΗΣ ΝΙΚΟΣ
A- A A+

The Independent Authority for Public Revenues, a memorandum-mandated entity that was inaugurated at the beginning of the year, released findings this week from the application of electronic cross-checking of bank deposit transactions and individual taxpayers' income tax statements.

The new application, by Greek standards, will be presented on Thursday by the finance ministry's leadership.

The primary goal of the cross-checking system is to lead tax auditors to suspicious movements of money via the banking system by depositors who cannot justify the sums.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών