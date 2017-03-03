Mitsotakis: 'We'll take the risk and cut business/corporate taxes'

Friday, 03 March 2017 18:20
UPD:18:34
INTIME NEWS/ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ

Mitsotakis, whose center-right party is comfortably leading ruling SYRIZA in all mainstream opinion polls over the recent period, made the statement during a tour of Fokida prefecture, in  south-central Greece. 
Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday continued to stick by his vigorous "pro-business" platform, saying his party "will take the risk and cut business and corporate taxes".

At the same time, he promised that ND, if elected to government, will be unwavering in the fight to combat tax evasion.

