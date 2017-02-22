Moscovici: Monday compromise 'balanced', foresees certain efforts by Greek side

By N. Bellos

EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici referred to a compromise on Monday, which opens the way for a return of creditors' negotiators to Athens, as balanced and foreseeing that the Greek side make certain efforts.

Moscovici, speaking from Brussels, declined to comment on the specifics of the agreement, such as what it will possibly mean for pension rates. He merely deferred to the mission in Athens next week by creditors' representatives and their contacts with the Greek government.

In reference to a more growth-oriented element to emerge after the Monday compromise, he said the Commission was ready to back an active program boosting employment in the country, saying he has a mandate to examine financing for such programs.