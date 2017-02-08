Greek econ minister: Review will soon conclude without repercussions for Greece

By S. Zisimos

Greek Economy Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou this week expressed his confidence that the now delayed second review of the Greek program (third bailout) will soon conclude.

In statements to "N", Papadimitriou, a noted economics professor for decades in the United States, said differences still separating the Greek side and creditors are few.

"I have a well-founded optimism that the review will conclude without repercussions for the country," the minister said, in answer to concerns over risks that the delay creates for the country.

Papadimitriou also opined that an increasingly unstable and critical international political situation may work in favor of crisis-plagued Greece, saying the uncertain conditions are exerting pressure on the European Union to better safeguard its internal cohesion, operation and its very own existence.

He said such pressure would aim to prevent "cracks" in Europe's edifice in the form of a member-state's exit from the Union.

Moreover, he termed forecasts for Greek GDP growth in 2017 landing at 2.7 percent -- as cited by European creditors and the Greek government -- as "ambitious" but not unachievable.