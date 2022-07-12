Any questioning of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Greece is unacceptable, Reichel says

Germany's ambassador to Greece, Ernst Reichel, in a post on Twitter on Tuesday, sent the message that Germany's position is clear: "Any questioning of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Greece is unacceptable."

In his tweet, the German ambassador to Greece also reposted Monday's stern response by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the provocative map presented by Devlet Bahçeli, the junior coalition partner of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which the Eastern Aegean islands and Crete are depicted as being under Turkish control. "Take a good look at this map. Crete, Rhodes, Lesvos, Chios, Samos, all these islands 'absorbed' by Turkey. A delusion by the extremists or Turkey's official policy? Another provocations or the real goal? President Erdogan must clarify his position with respect to the ludicrous antics of his junior coalition partner," the prime minister had said in his post on Twitter.

Source: ANA-MPA