Boosting relations with Saudi Arabia dominates discussion between PM Mitsotakis, Saudi minister

The Greek government attaches great importance to Greece's relationship with Saudi Arabia and to the prospect of Saudi investments in the country, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday, during a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Investment Minister, Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Falih.

The main focus of the meeting was the further strengthening of Greek-Saudi relations in areas such as energy, tourism, shipping, culture, health and agri-food products.

The prime minister also stressed that attracting direct investment is a government priority and expressed his intention to intensify mutually beneficial cooperation with Saudi Arabia. Finally, he noted that he is looking forward to again meeting with the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, during the latter's planned official visit to Greece in the near future.

The Saudi minister, who is Greece to participate in a bilateral Greek-Saudi business forum and co-chair the proceedings of the 5th Session of the Greek-Saudi Arabian Joint Interministerial Committee, stressed in his statements that the vision shared by Mitsotakis and the Crown Prince in various fields "is now implemented in practice...whether it concerns the digital sector, trade, logistics, investment or tourism."

