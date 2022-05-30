PM Mitsotakis: Soaring energy prices require a European solution

At a critical international juncture, the 27 leaders of the European Union are meeting in Brussels on Monday for an extraordinary EU summit to address issues such as Ukraine's financial support and reconstruction, food security, energy and defence.

According to government sources, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will reiterate his proposal for measures to rationalise the market, in order to reduce the final price of electricity reaching the consumer.

Mitsotakis is expected to underline that the need to disengage from Russian fossil fuels should not overshadow the debate on the need to take immediate measures in order to put a brake on electricity prices and relieve citizens.

The Greek prime minister is expected to reiterate that a European problem requires a European solution.

Source: ANA-MPA