Police arrest suspect for murder of 19-year-old in Thessaloniki football-linked violence

Public Order and Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos on Wednesday informed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that a 23-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect for the murder of a 19-year-old in Thessaloniki, in what appears to be an incident of sports-related violence.

"I contacted Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to inform him that a short while ago, the alleged perpetrator of the murder of 19-year-old Alkis in Thessaloniki was arrested. The Hellenic Police in this instance are doing their duty.

"I want to express my all my heart my deepest condolences to the family of Alkis, whose life was so unfairly and prematurely cut short. I know this will not alleviate the pain of his loved ones. At least, justice will be served," Theodorikakos said on social media.

Police on Wednesday reported the arrest of a suspect for the murder of a 19-year-old in the Thessaloniki district of Harilaou the previous day.

Police sources said the suspect was a 23-year-old man of Albanian descent, who owns one of the two cars in which the perpetrators of the attack were riding. His role in the incident has not yet been fully clarified but sources said that he has been placed at the scene.

The suspect was brought in to the Thessaloniki police headquarters for questioning on Tuesday night and is to appear before a public prosecutor on Thursday.

According to witness accounts, the victim and four other young men, two of which were injured, were brutally attacked by a group of rival football team supporters riding in two cars in the early hours of Tuesday morning, for no other reason than that they supported a different team.

Source: ANA-MPA