Greece confirms 6,602 new coronavirus infections on Friday, 86 deaths; 630 on ventilators

Saturday, 27 November 2021 10:29
Greece confirmed 6,602 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 14 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 914,824 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 113 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,674 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 86 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 17,779. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 630 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 81.1 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 506 (80.32 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 124 (19.68 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,487 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 483 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -5.48 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 446.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

