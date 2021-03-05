N17 convicted terrorist on hunger strike resuscitated in hospital ICU on Fri.

Greece's most notorious urban terrorist, who continued a weeks-long hunger strike on Friday, was reportedly resuscitated the same day by medical staff at Larissa hospital ICU ward after suffering what was announced as acute renal failure.

Dimitris Koufodinas, who is serving multi-year sentences for 11 counts of homicide, among others, was also given liquids intravenously, given that he has also refused liquids for an undetermined amount of days.

A medical communiqué issued by the hospital stated that the hospital staff has diligently adhered Greek law and a prosecutor's order to immediately take necessary actions to ensure his health.