ECDC: Only European regions in 'green' vis-a-vis Covid-19 pandemic in Greece

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control's (ECDC) most recently revised maps tracking the Covid-19 pandemic throughout the continent shows a handful of Greek regions with the coveted green color, meaning at the lowest end of the spectrum for related figures.

Specifically, the mountainous Epirus region in the country's northwest, the Ionian islands, along with the Cyclades and Dodecanese islands are all in the "green" - unique for all of the European Union.

Besides Greece, Finland and the remote North Atlantic island nation of Iceland, the latter two ranked in the medium "orange" zone, the rest of Europe is the "red", i.e. 150 confirmed infections per 100,000 residents.