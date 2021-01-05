Deposits again increase in pandemic-battered Greece; up by 3.156 bln€

One minor "silver lining" in the ongoing pandemic as far as Greece is concerned is an increase in private sector bank deposits, with another 3.156 billion euros added to accounts in November 2020.

As a result, deposits by households and businesses reached 158.7 billion euros during the month, up from 155.6 billion euros in October 2020. The month-on-month increase from September 2020 to October 2020 was 2.5 billion euros.

The annual rate of change increased from 11.6 percent in October 2020 to 14 percent in November.