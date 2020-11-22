Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day fatalities again above 100 on Sun.; confirmed infections fall, ICU patients rise

Single-day coronavirus-related fatalities again exceeded 100 on Sunday, reaching 103, while the number of acute Covid-19 cases being treated in hospital ICUs again posted another ominous record, at 540.

Nevertheless, with a nationwide lockdown now heading into a third week, the number of single-day confirmed infections appears to be slackening, with 1,498 instances confirmed over the previous 24-hour period.

The total number of confirmed infections in the country neared 92,000.  

Of the patients intubated with severe Covid-19 symptoms, the average age is 65, while 81.9 percent suffer from underlying health condition or are over the age of 70.

At the same time 470 people previously treated in hospital ICUs for Covid-19 have been discharged.

The death toll in Greece from the pandemic reached 1,630. The average age of the victims is 80, while 97 percent either suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

 

