Four expessions of interest for majority stake of Alexandroupolis port authority

Four interested parties expressed interest in acquiring 67 percent of the share capital of the Alexandroupolis port authority, in extreme northeast Greece, according to the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF).

The four interested firm and consortia are:

QUINTANA INFRASTRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENT

CAMERON S.A- GOLDAIR CARGO AE- BOLLORE AFRICA LOGISTICS

INTERNATIONAL PORT INVESTMENTS ALEXANDROUPOLIS consortium, comprised of the companies BLACK SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP - EUROPORTS-EFA GROUP and GEK Terna, and finally,

the Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A.

The port of Alexandroupolis, although considered a small facility in terms of size and volume capacity, is nevertheless in close proximity to a handful of energy pipelines as well as an under-construction off-shore offshore floating unit for the reception, storage and re-gasification of LNG. The port and the same-name city lies only a few kilometers west of the Greek-Turkish land border, and has been the focus of US interest over the recent period, including possible military use.