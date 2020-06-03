Mitsotakis: Athens will respond to all Turkish provocations, with respect to international law

Greece's prime minister himself chimed in on an ever-increasing spate of Turkish provocations, especially in the eastern Aegean and Mediterranean.

Speaking during his meeting with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Athens will respond to all provocations, with respect to international law.

The latest incident involves the Turkish state issuing hydrocarbon exploration licenses in maritime regions hundreds of nautical miles from the nearest Turkish coast and just a few kilometers from Greek islands - part of Ankara's exercise in "Turkography", i.e. erasing all islands in the eastern Mediterranean in trying to delimitate EEZs.