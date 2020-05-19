Covid-19 outbreak: No fatalities reported on Mon.; only 4 new instances - Top expert supports reopening of primary schools

Only four new coronavirus infections were reported in Greece on Monday, with no related fatalities recorded.

As such the number of confirmed instances of the Covid-19 virus reached 2,840.

Additionally, only 22 patients with severe cases of the coronavirus were on life support in ICUs, with their average age being 73, and with 95.5 percent either suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

In a related development, the head of an experts' committee set up by the government to combat the pandemic, Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras, expressed his support for the reopening of elementary schools in the country, saying the benefits of a return of pupils to structures classes outweighs any risks.