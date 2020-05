A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale was reported at 15.51 local time, 13.51 GMT, south of the large island of Crete.

According to the Geodynamic Institute in Athens, the quake was pinpointed at 64 kilometers south of the city of Ierapetra, and at a depth of 8.9 kilometers.

At the same time, the Euro-Mediterranean Institute cites an intensity of 6.6 Richter, with a depth of 10 kilometers, and 98 kilometers south of Ierapetra.