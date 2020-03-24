Another bureaucratic hurdle cleared for Helleniko privatization

Members of a powerful culture-ministry affiliated archaeological council (ΚAS) have reportedly approved of building demolitions at the former Athens airport, which takes up the larger part of the coastal Helleniko site. The latter involves a massive southeast Athens tract of land where an iconic but delayed property development is pending.

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis revealed the development during statements to the state broadcaster, adding that the decision was unanimous.

A "green light" for the demolition of disused buildings at the site means that another bureaucratic "hurdle" is cleared.

At the same time, Georgiadis said an appeal by Hard Rock International to overturn the company's disqualification from an international tender for an integrated resort casino concession at Helleniko - which was awarded to Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment - will be heard by the Council of State (CoS) in a month.

Awarding the gaming concession at Helleniko is deemed as imperative for the entire privatization, managed and financed by Lamda Development, to proceed.