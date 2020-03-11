New set of Covid-19 preventative measures in Greece; paid leave for one of two employed parents

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 12:57
UPD:12:57
EPA/NICOLA FOSSELLA

epa08283801 Health workers and patients lined up to take the Coronavirus test, in front of the Civil Protection tents, at Schiavonia Hospital, Padua, Italy, 10 March 2020. EPA/NICOLA FOSSELLA
The Greek government on Wednesday announced a series of measures to reduce the general public's exposure to the Covid-19, including allowing one of two employed parents the right to a special work leave, with the state subsidizing a portion of the paid absence from the workplace.

The measures, announced by government spokesman Stelios Petsas, come a day after the education ministry announced that all educational institutions in the east Mediterranean country would be closed for 14 days, from pre-K to universities.

A comprehensive list of measures will be announced by Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis later in the day.

Nearly 90 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Greece so far, with a quarter now hospitalized. One infected man, 67, was in critical condition with respiratory failure.

The emphasis in Greece, where temperatures are still below 20C, is to prevent a major outbreak, similar to northern Italy, where hundreds of people have fallen victim to the Covid-19 infection.

