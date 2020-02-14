Cooperation agreements by French, Greek companies towards future acquisition of FTI-type warships

The French embassy in Athens on Thursday hosted an event aimed at promoting and shepherding a possible future acquisition, by the Hellenic Navy, of two state-of-the-art FTI-type warships. FTI stands for Frégates de taille intermédiaire, or frigates of intermediate size.

Production of the first such frigate in France, to be known as the Belh@rra-class, commenced just last autumn.

Specifically, the Naval Group signed agreements with nine Greek industrial and academic partners. French defense contractors Thales and MBDA, who are participating in the FTI program, also signed agreements with Greece-based companies.

Another agreement was signed by the French marine industry association (GICAN) and SEKPY, the Association of Hellenic Defense Manufacturers, to boost shipbuilding industry cooperation between France and Greece and to expand R&D and innovation.