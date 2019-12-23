Tender for first Greek LNG bunkering vessel expected in Jan.

By A. Tsimplakis

Greece's Public Gas Corp. (DEPA) will commence a tender process next month for the construction of the first bunker ships to supply ocean-going vessels with LNG, an initiative with Cyprus' Navigas Ltd.

The tender was published on DEPA's site for the first Greek LNG bunker vessel. A

At the same time, the Poseidon Med II program, which DEPA heads, will be utilized to finance an Italian LNG bunker vessel, which will be built in a Ravenna shipyard.

DEPA's bunker vessel will be based in the port of Piraeus, a site covering numerous east Mediterranean ports, whereas the corresponding Cypriot-flagged vessel will be based in the port of Limassol.

The LNG will be procured from the Piraeus-area Revythoussa terminal, in the first case, and the Vasiliko terminal on Cyprus, in the second.