Total power blackout on Skiathos isle on Friday evening

Saturday, 17 August 2019 11:58
UPD:12:13
The popular central Aegean island of Skiathos suffered a total power blackout on Friday evening, all amid the peak summer season in the country.

The power outage occurred at 9:40 p.m. (19.40 GMT) and affected the entire island, the best-known of the Sporades chain, off the eastern coast of the Greek mainland.

A portion of the equally popular Pelion region, on the mainland side, was also affected. The occupancy rate on Skiathos was near 100 percent this past week and heading into the weekend, according to reports.

