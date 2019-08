Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife, Mareva, on Tuesday evening toured a photographic exhibition featuring 70 of the most characteristic images taken by late Reuters photojournalist Yannis Behrakis.

Mitsotakis toured the exhibition, held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), after his address in Parliament.

Behrakis, a recipient of the Pulitzer, died at the age of 59 last March.