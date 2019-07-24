Yield for Greek 10-year bond posts another historic low

By G. Pagalias

gpag@naftemporiki.gr

The yields for Greek state bonds, including the benchmark 10-year bond, continue to post historic lows, with the latter on Wednesday falling beneath the 2-percent mark.

The downward trend for the once "skyrocketing" Greek bond spreads mirrors yields for other Eurozone bonds, with investors seeking sovereign debt "safe harbors" amid trade war fears and new forecasts this week that Eurozone official will boost stimulus measures to avoid a deflation in European economic growth.