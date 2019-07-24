Yield for Greek 10-year bond posts another historic low

Wednesday, 24 July 2019 19:35
UPD:19:43
REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO
A- A A+

By G. Pagalias
gpag@naftemporiki.gr

The yields for Greek state bonds, including the benchmark 10-year bond, continue to post historic lows, with the latter on Wednesday falling beneath the 2-percent mark.

The downward trend for the once "skyrocketing" Greek bond spreads mirrors yields for other Eurozone bonds, with investors seeking sovereign debt "safe harbors" amid trade war fears and new forecasts this week that Eurozone official will boost stimulus measures to avoid a deflation in European economic growth.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών