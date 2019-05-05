Reports: Further easing of capital controls discussed, just short of full abolition

By E. Sakellari

esak@naftemporiki.gr

A further easing of capital controls in Greece was reportedly the object of talks two weeks ago between systemic banks and Bank of Greece officials, according to reliable sources.

Capital controls in the country were imposed by the first Tsipras government at the end of June 2015, amid fears of a "bank run" following the declaration of controversial referendum on creditors' (ultimately withdrawn) "last offer", and after nearly six months of shambolic negotiations with the latter.

According to reports, a full abolition of remaining capital controls is unlikely, with the most likely scenario pointing to another gradual easing, namely, for overseas transactions by private citizens and businesses.

Specifically, an increase in the amount of money an individual can export outside the country is expected to reach 6,000 euros every two months, up from the current 4,000-euro ceiling.

An increase in the current 100,000-euro per client, per day ceiling for enterprises wanting to send money abroad via bank transactions is also foreseen.

As of Oct. 1, 2018, restrictions on cash withdrawals from ATMs, as well as withdrawals from credit cards and debit cards, were lifted.