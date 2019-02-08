New agreement between Greek state, shipping community for voluntary tax contribution

By L. Karageorgos

A new arbitration agreement - replacing the current understanding - between the Greek state and the shipping community includes a 10-percent tax on dividends accumulated by individual taxpayers, a development that continues a voluntary contribution scheme by shipowners and companies with a presence in the country.

Speaking on Thursday at the annual general assembly of the Greek Union of Shipowners (GUS), the group's president, Theodore Veniamis, noted that a large majority of the Greek shipping community has decided to proceed with the new agreement. He added that the draft agreement fully respects the current legal and tax framework for shipping-related activity.

The 10-percent tax is voluntarily paid on imported shipping-related dividends of individual taxpayers.